Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (March 12)

Miami-Dade County’s top athletes continue to impress as the spring sports moved into their third week.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Miami-Dade County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, March 16, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Chris Perez, Goleman, baseball: Perez went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI to lead the Gators to a 3-2 win over Miami Beach.

▪ Tyler Duarte, Southwest, baseball: Duarte went 2 for 4 with a double and drove in the winning run in a 3-2 win over Krop.

▪ Gaby Montalvo, Gulliver Prep, girls’ water polo: Montalvo scored a combined 16 goals to lead the Raiders to four wins and the championship of the Ian Supra Invitational.

Federico Marino of the Belen Jesuit boys’ volleyball team. Photo Courtesy Belen Jesuit Volleyball

▪ Robert Henao, Belen Jesuit, boys’ volleyball: Henao totaled 119 assists, seven kills, four aces and seven blocks to lead the Wolverines to five wins (including victories over last year’s state qualifiers Southwest and Cardinal Gibbons) and the Jungle Queen Invitational championship.