Open in App
Miami-dade County, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Miami Herald

Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (March 12)

By Jordan McPherson,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jyUVG_0lGKrG6r00

Miami-Dade County’s top athletes continue to impress as the spring sports moved into their third week.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Miami-Dade County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, March 16, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Chris Perez, Goleman, baseball: Perez went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI to lead the Gators to a 3-2 win over Miami Beach.

▪ Tyler Duarte, Southwest, baseball: Duarte went 2 for 4 with a double and drove in the winning run in a 3-2 win over Krop.

▪ Gaby Montalvo, Gulliver Prep, girls’ water polo: Montalvo scored a combined 16 goals to lead the Raiders to four wins and the championship of the Ian Supra Invitational.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s0Lxp_0lGKrG6r00
Federico Marino of the Belen Jesuit boys’ volleyball team. Photo Courtesy Belen Jesuit Volleyball

▪ Robert Henao, Belen Jesuit, boys’ volleyball: Henao totaled 119 assists, seven kills, four aces and seven blocks to lead the Wolverines to five wins (including victories over last year’s state qualifiers Southwest and Cardinal Gibbons) and the Jungle Queen Invitational championship.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Westminster Christian holds off Miami Springs, hoping it can end baseball title drought
Miami Springs, FL16 hours ago
Belen volleyball wins Jungle Queen event. Cypress Bay takes Silver title. Plus more results
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
2023 quarterbacks preview: Miami’s QB room is stacked
Miami, FL22 hours ago
Podcast: What Gurriel, Iglesias deals mean for Marlins. And World Baseball Classic update
Miami, FL1 day ago
Introducing 20 finalists in the 2023 Miami Herald Startup Pitch Competition
Miami, FL23 hours ago
Most of Marlins’ top prospects have already been sent down. What Schumaker saw from them
Miami, FL23 hours ago
Unbeaten Nova routs Alabama-Huntsville, advances to Elite Eight in NCAA Division II
Davie, FL15 hours ago
Here’s what to know as No. 5 seed Miami heads to Albany to face Drake in NCAA Tournament
Coral Gables, FL2 days ago
A look at something Jimmy Butler almost never does, but has delivered for Heat lately
Miami, FL1 hour ago
Bam Adebayo’s block, Jimmy Butler’s hair and more takeaways from another close Heat win
Miami, FL1 day ago
How Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent can coexist as the Miami Heat’s twin point guards
Miami, FL1 day ago
Finally fully healthy, Miami Heat gives Jimmy Butler some of the help he so badly needs
Miami, FL1 day ago
How Yuli Gurriel, Jose Iglesias fared in their first spring game with Miami Marlins
Miami, FL1 day ago
Dolphins’ Day 3 free agency blog: Miami with at least a dozen jobs to fill
Miami, FL3 hours ago
Coral Springs, March 13 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
Models and the beach are never a bad idea, Miami. Popular volleyball tourney is back
Miami Beach, FL23 hours ago
Tyler Herro continues to deliver in clutch for Heat — even at end of rough shooting night
Miami, FL1 day ago
Day 2 Dolphins free agency blog: Miami looks for help on offense; many options available
Miami, FL1 day ago
Combined no-hitter moves Puerto Rico closer to decisive showdown vs. Dominican Republic
Miami, FL1 day ago
‘The coffin was open’: Gravesite ‘disturbed’ at historic cemetery in Miami, police say
Miami, FL17 hours ago
Dolphins live blog: Miami looks to fill multiple needs on Day 1 of free agency
Miami, FL2 days ago
Miami denying medical monitoring to Old Smokey victims: local black community enraged
Miami, FL2 days ago
Venezuela avoids letdown and is on verge of winning Pool D of World Baseball Classic
Miami, FL18 hours ago
FORT LAUDERDALE’S BOOMING LUXURY HOME MARKET TURNS TO ALTERNATIVE SOLUTION FOR BUYERS, A BOUTIQUE BUILDING
Fort Lauderdale, FL20 hours ago
Coming soon to Florida beaches: Massive, messy and maybe record mounds of seaweed
Miami Beach, FL1 day ago
Big push to train workers for lucrative jobs in Miami’s growing technology arena
Miami, FL3 days ago
Miami Beach 2 a.m. liquor cutoff can take effect, judge says. Will Story nightclub survive?
Miami Beach, FL1 day ago
Miami Dade College put women on the path to success. Come hear about them | Opinion
Miami, FL1 day ago
Miami stock-crypto scam took in $800K, feds say. It was spent on luxury cars, gambling
Miami, FL1 hour ago
Jazz In The Gardens draws thousands
Miami Gardens, FL9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy