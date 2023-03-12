The Oscars gift bag is worth more than $120,000 and contains items like liposuction and an Italian vacation

This year's Oscar nominees will be offered a luxurious gift bag filled with travel and cosmetic treatment vouchers, among other things. Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Each year, marketing company Distinctive Assets offers Oscars nominees an "Everyone Wins" gift bag.

Valued around $126,000, this year's bag comes with an Italian vacation, Botox, and other goodies.

Among the recipients are Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Regardless of whether they walk away with an Academy Award, select Oscars nominees will receive a gift bag filled with vouchers for luxurious vacations and thousands of dollars worth of cosmetic procedures — among other things.

The perks come in the form of an "Everyone Wins" gift bag , distributed by Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets. For the 21st year, Distinctive Assets is delivering the goodie bag to acting and directing nominees, though the package isn't affiliated with the Academy Awards.

According to Forbes , this year's bag is valued at $126,000 and comes with some pretty luxe offerings.

Ischia, Italy, where the Faro Punta Imperatore Lighthouse is located. Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The big-ticket item this year is a $40,000 three-night stay at The Lifestyle , a remote estate outside of Ottawa, Canada. According to the estate's website, guests can drive the property's Shelby 427 AC Cobra , a 1960s sports car, or utilize its "dedicated archery lane" and bocce ball court.

Other perks include a three-night stay at the Faro Punta Imperatore lighthouse in Ischia, Italy, a trip valued at $9,000. Nominees can also cash in a $12,000 arm liposuction procedure, as well as $10,000 worth of Botox, chemical peels, and other cosmetic procedures.

On the lighter end, gift bags include Shinery Radiance Wash , a $28 hand soap that made Oprah's Favorite Things list, a plot of land in Australia through the Pieces of Australia conservation project , and a $16 bag of chocolate-covered pretzels.

There's a small catch, though: Because the IRS views gift bags as taxable income , the more goodies that nominees redeem, the more they'll have to pay in taxes.

Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Paul Mescal. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The "Everyone Wins" bag isn't officially sanctioned by the Oscars, which means the Distinctive Assets team decides who gets the swag bag, per CNBC .

This year, the recipients will be the nominees for best director, best actress, best actor, best supporting actress, and best supporting actor, as well as host Jimmy Kimmel. The recipients are as follows:

Host: Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Best director nominees: Martin McDonagh, Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Steven Spielberg, Todd Field, Ruben Östlund

Martin McDonagh, Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Steven Spielberg, Todd Field, Ruben Östlund Best actor nominees: Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy

Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy Best actress nominees: Cate Blanchett, Ana De Armas, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh

Cate Blanchett, Ana De Armas, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh Best supporting actor nominees: Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Judd Hirsch, Barry Keoghan, Key Huy Quan

Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Judd Hirsch, Barry Keoghan, Key Huy Quan Best supporting actress nominees: Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu