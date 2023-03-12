The Oscars gift bag is worth more than $120,000 and contains items like liposuction and an Italian vacation
By Jordan Parker Erb,
3 days ago
Each year, marketing company Distinctive Assets offers Oscars nominees an "Everyone Wins" gift bag.
Valued around $126,000, this year's bag comes with an Italian vacation, Botox, and other goodies.
Among the recipients are Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Regardless of whether they walk away with an Academy Award, select Oscars nominees will receive a gift bag filled with vouchers for luxurious vacations and thousands of dollars worth of cosmetic procedures — among other things.
The perks come in the form of an "Everyone Wins" gift bag , distributed by Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets. For the 21st year, Distinctive Assets is delivering the goodie bag to acting and directing nominees, though the package isn't affiliated with the Academy Awards.
According to Forbes , this year's bag is valued at $126,000 and comes with some pretty luxe offerings.
Other perks include a three-night stay at the Faro Punta Imperatore lighthouse in Ischia, Italy, a trip valued at $9,000. Nominees can also cash in a $12,000 arm liposuction procedure, as well as $10,000 worth of Botox, chemical peels, and other cosmetic procedures.
The "Everyone Wins" bag isn't officially sanctioned by the Oscars, which means the Distinctive Assets team decides who gets the swag bag, per CNBC .
This year, the recipients will be the nominees for best director, best actress, best actor, best supporting actress, and best supporting actor, as well as host Jimmy Kimmel. The recipients are as follows:
Host: Jimmy Kimmel
Best director nominees: Martin McDonagh, Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Steven Spielberg, Todd Field, Ruben Östlund
Best actor nominees: Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy
Best actress nominees: Cate Blanchett, Ana De Armas, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh
Best supporting actor nominees: Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Judd Hirsch, Barry Keoghan, Key Huy Quan
Best supporting actress nominees: Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu
Comments / 0