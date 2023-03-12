NFL Team Targeting Baker Mayfield As Potential Starter: Report

Photo: Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly "expected to target" quarterback Baker Mayfield once free agency begins on Wednesday (March 15), according to NFL Network 's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo .

The Buccaneers are currently without a starting quarterback following Tom Brady 's recent retirement and Mayfield could reportedly compete with Brady's former backup, Kyle Trask , for the gig.

"When free agency begins, the #Bucs are expected to target ex- #Rams QB Baker Mayfield as a potential starting QB option, per me and @MikeGarafolo ," Rapoport tweeted. "This could be competition for Kyle Trask, their former 2nd-round pick, who the team likes a lot. As TB plots life without Tom Brady."

"The #Buccaneers are looking for a veteran free agent QB at the right price. They have a few guys they’ll check in on but Baker Mayfield could wind up making the most sense from a fit and financial standpoint," Garafolo added.

The Buccaneers would be Mayfield's fourth team since July 2022. The former No. 1 overall pick was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams in December and went 1-3 in four starts for Los Angeles in 2022, throwing for 850 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions on 82 of 129 passing in five total appearances.

Mayfield was previously traded by the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers last offseason and went 1-5 in six starts for Carolina, throwing for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions on 119 of 206 passing in seven total appearances.