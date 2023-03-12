Open in App
Dalzell, SC
The State

Driver killed in morning crash when car hit tree by Midlands road, SC cops say

By Noah Feit,

3 days ago

A person was killed Sunday morning when a car crashed into a tree by a Midlands road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol .

Pamela Herzer, a 54-year-old Dalzell resident, suffered multiple blunt-force injuries and died at the scene, Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 9:20 a.m. in Sumter County, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the Highway Patrol.

Herzer was driving a 2008 Hyundai sedan south on S.C. 441 when the car ran off the right side of the road near the intersection with Water Tower Road, according to Pye. That’s in the Dalzell area, near Shaw Air Force Base .

The car hit a tree and Herzer was ejected, Pye said.

Herzer was not wearing a seat belt, according to Baker.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about what caused the car to veer off the road was not available, but the collision is under investigation by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office.

Through March 5, at least 153 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,081 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least four people have died in Sumter County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. Last year, 29 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.

