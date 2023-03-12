Pallet fire breaks out at Lompoc business

Firefighters responded to a pallet fire at a business in Lompoc on Saturday night.

Calls about the fire came in just before 7:45 p.m. in the 700 block of W. Central Ave., near Walmart. When firefighters arrived, they determined the fire was located at a produce packing business in the 1500 block of North L Street.

Large flames could be seen coming from the pile of packing boxes at the back of the business.

Several crews from neighboring fire departments, including Santa Barbara County, Vandenberg Space Force Base and Santa Maria, also responded to assist Lompoc firefighters.

Fire officials say it took about two hours to get the fire under control but they were able to prevent it from spreading beyond the pallets of boxes.

Lompoc Fire Department Pallets of produce packing boxes were destroyed in a fire at a Lompoc business on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

No injuries were reported.

Lompoc Fire estimates damage to be approximately $325,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.