NBCCA hosts brewery collectibles show

A big part of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day is enjoying your favorite adult beverages and folks in Omaha got a look at just about every kind of collectible you could want for your brewery.

Saturday's Spring Brewery Collectibles Show featured all things beer including signs, cans, trays, glasses and more. Favorite beer brands like Storz, Hamms, Pabst, Miller and Budweiser were represented. The event was hosted by the Nebraska Chapter of the Brewery Collectibles Club of America.

"They remember the brand or maybe their grandfather drank the brand of beer or maybe they just want something to decorate their basement bar or mancave with,” said Bill Baburek.

This year’s event featured 40 different vendors, many of whom have been collecting their beer memorabilia for decades. Organizers said they estimated around 200 people attended this year's show.

