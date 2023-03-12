DJ Moore Makes Statement Following Trade From Panthers to Bears

The wide receiver posted a video and shared a message for Carolina fans.

Former Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore was the lone player included in the blockbuster deal that sent the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft from the Bears to Carolina, and on Sunday he issued a statement to his fans. He included a video of him running out of the tunnel for the Panthers—the team that drafted him five years ago.

“I am forever grateful for the Carolina Panthers Organization for making my Dream come true by drafting me in ’18,” Moore wrote on Twitter. “I want to Thank all of the people from top down who have made the start of this journey special for me in Carolina. Thank You & Much Love.”

Moore was selected with the No. 24 pick of the 2018 NFL draft out of Maryland. Since then, he has tallied 364 catches for 5,201 yards and 21 touchdown catches in 80 games. The Panthers sent him, the No. 9 pick and the No. 61 pick in 2023, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick to Chicago in exchange for this year’s top pick.

Now, Moore is poised to be Justin Fields’s No. 1 receiver with the Bears.