How to watch the 2023 Oscars on iPhone, Apple TV, and web
By Michael Potuck,
3 days ago
The 95th annual Oscars are set for tonight, Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Follow along for how to watch the 2023 Oscars on iPhone, Apple TV, web, and more. We’ll also cover who is hosting and presenting plus the full list of nominees.
The 2023 Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel with a range of stars set to present awards for the show.
Those include Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal, John Travolta, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh, Sigourney Weaver, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, and Donnie Yen.
Comments / 0