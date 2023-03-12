Open in App
How to watch the 2023 Oscars on iPhone, Apple TV, and web

By Michael Potuck,

3 days ago
The 95th annual Oscars are set for tonight, Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Follow along for how to watch the 2023 Oscars on iPhone, Apple TV, web, and more. We’ll also cover who is hosting and presenting plus the full list of nominees.

The 2023 Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel with a range of stars set to present awards for the show.

Those include Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal, John Travolta, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh, Sigourney Weaver, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, and Donnie Yen.

Following her return at the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna is slated to perform the Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

How to watch the 2023 Oscars on iPhone, Apple TV, web

When

  • Sunday, March 12
  • 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT – Red carpet and pre-show coverage hosted by Ashley Graham, Vanessa Hudgens, and Lilly Singh
  • 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT – Official start time

Where to watch the Oscars

  • ABC is broadcasting the Oscars
  • You can also watch on the ABC iOS app or ABC.com (TV provider login required)
  • If you don’t have cable:

