Louisville, KY
The Courier Journal

Where LMPD goes from here

By Mary Irby-Jones, Louisville Courier Journal,

3 days ago
This week, reporters from The Courier Journal swarmed to cover the U.S. Department of Justice finally releasing the findings of its investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department nearly three years after the killing of Breonna Taylor.

The result? A blistering 90-page report detailing how they arrived at their conclusion that the department engages in "aggressive" policing that specifically targets Black people and people with disabilities throughout the city.

Some of the things outlined in the report mention deficiencies or questionable practices The Courier Journal brought attention to months ago, like how Black drivers are more often pulled over and cited for minor offenses, like "wide turns" or "broken tail lights." Meanwhile, the city's homicide rate continues to rise with no end in sight and sexual assault cases go unsolved.

DOJ officials said some of the problems stem from a lack of adequate resources within the department, something Louisville's Fraternal Order of Police have said for a long time. However, the FOP says it also disagrees with the report overall and plans to contest it, claiming the DOJ was unfair in its assessment.

Regardless, many residents here in Louisville say the report states what they already knew: Louisville's police department works against them, not for them.

The city has agreed to enter into negotiations for a consent decree that will ideally help to fix the problems the department has. Time will tell if those fixes can go toward repairing the rift between Louisville's residents and those sworn to protect them.

Here are some other stories of note this week:

  • A 50-year fight: For the past 50 years, residents in Cherokee Triangle have been pushing back against expansion plans for Louisville Collegiate School. The school's latest proposal to tear down three apartment buildings has been denied for now, but we offer a look back at some of the battles between the school and the neighborhood in years past.
  • What happens now?: Kentucky House Bill 470, which would ban gender-affirming care for transgender children in the commonwealth, has passed through the state's house, but the controversial measure's path is far from over. We offer an outline to its potential road to Gov. Beshear's desk — and quite possibly, back to the Legislature.
  • The definitive (?) fish fry guide: For 13 years, Louisville's Fish Fry Guys tried every fish fry around town so you wouldn't have to. The Guys have officially gone into retirement, but before they fade into Louisville's colorful food history, they told us their top three picks you have to try.

You'll find more stories available only to subscribers below. If you have comments or ideas for stories in your neighborhood we could cover, please drop me a line at mirbyjones@courier-journal.com. Were you forwarded this email? Please consider subscribing so you can access some of the best content we have to offer.

As always, thank you for supporting local journalism here in Louisville. You are very much appreciated.

Sincerely,

Mary Irby-Jones

