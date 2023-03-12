City SC poised for more history after comeback win over Portland

Even the most rabid St. Louis City SC fans would've been hard-pressed to predict this kind of start for the new Major League Soccer franchise.

Following the team's 2-1 victory in Portland Saturday night, City SC became only the second MLS team to begin its franchise life with three straight wins (Seattle Sounders, 2009). The 3-0 start has also been remarkable because City SC has come from behind in all three games, and two of the wins have come on the road in hostile environments.

In Saturday's game against the Timbers, City SC fell behind in the first half but equalized before halftime on a goal by Jared Stroud, his second of the year. In the 75th minute, Kyle Hiebert headed in the game-winner from a free kick that floated through the box. Hiebert is a Canadian-born graduate of Missouri State.

Also notable, the team's 17-year-old midfielder, Miguel Perez, the only St. Louis native on the roster, started the game and played 66 minutes.

Saturday, March 18, City SC returns to CityPark for its second home game of the season. A win would make SC the first expansion team in MLS history to produce a 4-0 start.