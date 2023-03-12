Open in App
KTLA

Behind the scenes at the 2023 Oscars

By Will Conybeare,

3 days ago

The 95 th edition of the Academy Awards may take place Sunday afternoon, but some individuals have been getting ready behind the scenes for days, months and even years.

KTLA 5’s Andy Riesmeyer went behind the scenes at the red carpet early Sunday morning to get a sneak preview of what goes on in preparation for the movie industry’s premier awards show.

Sam Rubin, Jessica Holmes, Doug Kolk and Megan Henderson will host “Live From the Oscars,” a special, star-studded broadcast starting at 1 p.m.

You can stream “ Live From the Oscars” on KTLA.com and the KTLA+ apps on Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV or watch on television on KTLA 5.

