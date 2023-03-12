Cops searching for group that stabbed man, 30, in Manhattan subway station

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for four men who stabbed a 30-year-old man during an argument at a Manhattan subway station earlier this month.

The group confronted the man on a southbound 4 train platform at the 59th Street-Lexington Avenue subway station in Lenox Hill around 1:20 a.m. on March 4, according to officials.

When the argument escalated to a physical confrontation, one of the men allegedly stabbed the victim in the torso.

The group fled after the stabbing.

Emergency responders brought the man to a nearby hospital in stable condition

Police are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.