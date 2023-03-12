United Center food workers avoid strike, reach tentative deal

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Food and hospitality workers at the United Center have reached a deal with Levy, the stadium’s concession company, to avoid a strike.

The ongoing negotiations had limited some options at the United Center during the Big Ten Tournament, and a one-day strike on March 5 affected food and beverage service during the afternoon’s Chicago Bulls game.

Officials said the tentative agreement will still need to be ratified by Unite Here Local 1 members.

According to union members, their demand for a pension plan was the main sticking point.

“The workers need a pension,” said Local 1 official Maria Hernandez on March 5. “The company has had a chance to remedy this situation, and it has chosen not to.”

The union represents about 700 servers, cooks, bartenders, dishwashers and others at the United Center, and Local 1 represents more than 16,000 hospitality workers in the Chicago area.

(The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.)

Listen to our new podcast Courier Pigeon

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram