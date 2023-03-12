Open in App
Glendale, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Carrie Underwood's Phoenix concert: That voice is a superhuman show of force

By Ed Masley, Arizona Republic,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjSYW_0lGKiMVy00

The vocal prowess that helped Carrie Underwood power her way to the top on “American Idol” was still very much on display Saturday in Glendale, Arizona, from the time she hit the stage in her denim and rhinestones to welcome fans to the party at Desert Diamond Arena with the vocal fireworks of “Good Girl.”

That voice is quite the instrument, which Underwood applied with just enough restraint to serve the song while earning spontaneous outbursts of applause when she hit a particularly dazzling run or leaned into a high note at full throttle and let it ring out long enough to make it feel like we were witnessing a superhuman show of force.

The soulful wailing at the end of “Church Bells” was beyond impressive. So too the impassioned vocal showcase that was “Wasted.”

Did it feel like showing off at times? Of course it did. But in a good way.

Are you ready for the country?Here's your complete Country Thunder Arizona 2023 survival guide

Carrie Underwood channels Axl Rose on 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Underwood has never been the world’s most “country” country singer, often favoring the slicker, more pop-oriented side of modern country. But her inner rocker took the wheel for much of Saturday’s performance — which began with the PA blasting “Ace of Spades” by Motorhead.

“Last Name” felt a bit like tossing six or seven AC/DC riffs and Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar on Me” in a blender, one of several moments in the back half of her set that made it clear that should she ever get it in her head to do an album paying tribute to the hard rock of the early ‘70s, it might not sell as much as “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” but it would definitely nail the essence of that era.

So what did she do for an encore? “Welcome to the Jungle” in a Guns N’ Roses biker jacket, showing off the moves she cribbed from Axl Rose, who joined her on two Guns N' Roses songs at last year's Stagecoach Festival.

She didn't need him.

Concert news:Guns N' Roses 2023 world tour is playing Phoenix. Here's the date, ticket and presale info

Underwood said of Dolly Parton, 'That's just who we're all trying to be'

Underwood has always been a charismatic presence with a down-home charm that serves her just as well in country music as it did on a reality TV show where the votes are based in part on how much viewers like you as a person.

That was certainly the case at Desert Diamond Arena, where she did her best to make it feel like she was just your old friend Carrie hanging out at the arena like you do.

After going downstairs to “get a little extra countrified for you guys,” she gave a speech about her love of country music and its storytelling properties while noting that she has two fiddle players in the band, “so we’re a little more country than most.”

Then she revealed that “She Don’t Know” had been inspired by “Jolene,” the Dolly Parton song.

“I love me some Dolly Parton,” she explained. “For the record, that’s just who we’re all trying to be. We’ll never get there. But I’m gonna give it my best effort.”

Glendale (Taylor's Version)?:City changes name to honor Taylor Swift's Eras Tour launch

'How Great Thou Art' was the night's most awe-inspiring vocal showcase

Four songs later, she climbed aboard a swing adorned with scarves and flowers, which she rode to a satellite stage at the opposite end of the arena, singing “Ghost Story” while floating high above the crowd.

It was on that second stage that Underwood performed her first chart-topping entry on the country charts, a heartfelt “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” which morphed into perhaps the night’s most awe-inspiring vocal showcase on a deeply heartfelt version of “How Great Thou Art.”

After singing “Crazy Angel” on her flight back to the main stage, she welcomed Jimmie Allen, her opening act, back out to join her on “Denim & Rhinestones,” one of eight songs Underwood performed from her new album of the same name.

Concert review:The Eagles brought their iconic masterpiece to life in Phoenix on Hotel California Tour

'Before He Cheats' ended the concert on a high note

It’s not every day you see an artist with nearly two decades of hits to try and squeeze into a set put the focus so squarely on a new release.

But those songs more than held their own against the songs on which her legacy has come to rest. It didn’t hurt that her easy rapport with the audience made the wealth of new material feel like catching up with old friends more than plugging a new album.

And that still left plenty of time to dust off hits as massive as “Undo It,” “Cowboy Casanova,” “Blown Away” and “Something in the Water” with “Before He Cheats” held in reserve to end the encore on a high note.

Jimmie Allen was a crowd-pleasing opener

Two years after being named New Artist of the Year by the Country Music Association, Jimmie Allen led the crowd in a spirited call and response on George Strait’s “Check Yes or No” and the Neil Diamond hit most likely to become a rowdy singalong between his own crowd-pleasing singles, from “Best Shot” to “Down Home.”

Carrie Underwood concert setlist 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena

“Good Girl”

“Church Bells”

“Undo It”

“Hate My Heart”

“Cowboy Casanova”

“If I Didn't Love You”

“Wasted”

“She Don’t Know”

“Blown Away”

“Burn”

“Cry Pretty”

“Ghost Story”

“Two Black Cadillacs”

“Garden”

“Jesus, Take the Wheel / How Great Thou Art”

“Crazy Angels”

“Denim & Rhinestones” (with Jimmie Allen)

“Flat on the Floor”

“Poor Everybody Else”

“Last Name”

“Something in the Water”

Encore:

“Welcome to the Jungle” (Guns N’ Roses cover)

“Before He Cheats”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
Glendale, Arizona is Reportedly Changing its Name to Celebrate Taylor Swift
Glendale, AZ4 days ago
Trucker Spots Mysterious Ghost-Like Figure On Arizona Highway
Payson, AZ1 day ago
Arizona City Officially Reveals New Name To Honor Taylor Swift
Glendale, AZ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bomb squad removes possible explosive device from north Phoenix home
Phoenix, AZ14 hours ago
Arizona City To Change Its Name To Honor Taylor Swift
Glendale, AZ5 days ago
RAW: Security cam from Phoenix hotel show encounter between Michael Irvin, his accuser
Phoenix, AZ22 hours ago
The Dirty Dough Cookie Store Grand Opening Had People Lined Up
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
Brawl Breaks Out Aboard Southwest Flight From Dallas to Phoenix
Dallas, TX2 days ago
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Rudest Cities in America
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
This Arizona City Is Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Phoenix, AZ22 hours ago
Forgotten Spielberg-directed Sci-Fi Thriller That Made a $1 Box Office Profit
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Shooting reported at Mesa Wendy's restaurant
Mesa, AZ19 hours ago
Scottsdale is getting Shady (Rays)
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
Why Are Gas Prices Going Up in Phoenix?
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
National dessert chain makes Arizona debut
Glendale, AZ2 days ago
A really good human being
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: March 10-12
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
Town fights church’s desire for a big sign
Gilbert, AZ1 day ago
'Tony Hawk' helps Arizona company remove problematic pigeons from homes
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
QuikTrip employee stabbed multiple times in Phoenix, police say
Phoenix, AZ21 hours ago
Phoenix drops to No. 41 among hottest housing markets
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Arizona
Scottsdale, AZ5 days ago
SWAT Standoff at Phoenix gas station turns deadly
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
New surveillance video of Michael Irwin incident at Phoenix hotel
Phoenix, AZ16 hours ago
1 dead, several others injured in Tempe crash
Tempe, AZ2 days ago
Family says their father was neglected at Casa Grande nursing home
Casa Grande, AZ4 days ago
New plans could bring life back to Fiesta Mall
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
Metro Phoenix forecast calls for ‘nice, steady’ rain on Wednesday
Phoenix, AZ21 hours ago
Former mayor keeps eye on Scottsdale’s issues
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
FREE pet vaccine clinic on March 20 at three Valley locations
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy