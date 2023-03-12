Open in App
Townsend, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Several crews battle 5 alarm fire at home in Townsend

By Natalie Khait,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ubot1_0lGKhCeV00

Several crews are battling heavy smoke in a 5-alarm house fire at 205 Main Street in Townsend.

Smoke is pouring out of the home, and a portion of Main Street is closed to traffic.

Multiple crews from several towns are on the scene helping to extinguish the fire.

People who live in the home tell Boston 25 that everyone got out safely, including a little dog Hershey. A resident tells us firefighters went back into the burning building to rescue her. She needed some oxygen but is otherwise okay

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

