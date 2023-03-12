Open in App
San Antonio, TX
See more from this location?
KLST/KSAN

PHOTOS: San Antonio Zoo asks for help naming two sloth pups

By Julianna Russ,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BuGeT_0lGKh95Z00

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) – The San Antonio Zoo requested help with the naming of its newest — and maybe slowest — residents, a male and female Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth pups.

The zoo said the Zoo Crew provided three male and female name options, and with a donation of $5 per vote , you can help the zoo make a selection.

“Vote as often as you would like, knowing that each donation helps these two ‘slow much!’” the zoo said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5RQ6_0lGKh95Z00
    Image of two-toed sloth pups (Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WURNL_0lGKh95Z00
    Image of male two-toed sloth pup (Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wOcXi_0lGKh95Z00
    Image of female two-toed sloth pup (Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BnMuJ_0lGKh95Z00
    Image of male two-toed sloth pup (Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJ47C_0lGKh95Z00
    Image of two-toed sloth pups (Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32c7Wx_0lGKh95Z00
    Image of female two-toed sloth pup (Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZ6QV_0lGKh95Z00
    Image of male two-toed sloth pup (Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N5iS0_0lGKh95Z00
    Image of female two-toed sloth pup (Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo)

The name options are:

  • Sol & Luna
  • Lento & Dulce
  • Forest & Rain

According to the zoo, voting is open now through March 26. Results are expected March 28 .

KXAN has also created a poll on Twitter for voters.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Austin, TX newsLocal Austin, TX
Texas Has One Of America’s Coolest Small Towns You Must Visit
Marfa, TX6 days ago
Obscure Tiny West Texas Town Has Been Named Coolest in the State
Austin, TX6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX6 days ago
Woman traveling with 4 kidnapped Americans alerted police while waiting in Texas
Brownsville, TX6 days ago
The Safest Town in Texas has been Revealed
Trophy Club, TX3 days ago
Another catalytic converter thief killed under car
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Judge delays execution of mentally ill Texas death row inmate who gouged his own eyes out
Sherman, TX2 days ago
Popular San Antonio Mexican Restaurant Opens Its Third Location
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ21 hours ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
Texas remembers the Alamo every March. Here are 10 things you may not know about the Lone Star State's history
San Antonio, TX9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy