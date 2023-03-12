Open in App
Bill Tidy, former Private Eye cartoonist, dies aged 89

3 days ago
As well as drawing cartoons, Tidy made a number of appearances on Channel 4’s Countdown and Watercolour Challenge.

The former Private Eye cartoonist Bill Tidy has died at the age of 89.

Tidy, known for his appearances on Countdown and Watercolour Challenge, was awarded an MBE in 2000 for his services to journalism.

His death was announced on his Facebook page by his family. The post said: “It is with huge sadness that I have to share with you the tragic news that we lost our dad, who is not only the most brilliant cartoonist [but] the very best dad two sons, a son-in-law and a daughter could ever wish for.”

Tidy was born in Liverpool in 1933, the BBC reported. He did not receive formal artistic training, instead working for the Royal Engineers before becoming a cartoonist. His career began when he sold a sketch to a Japanese newspaper in 1955.

Among his cartoons was The Cloggies, which appeared in Private Eye from 1967 to 1981, and The Fosdyke Saga, which ran in the Daily Mirror from 1971 to 1985. The Fosdyke Saga’s popularity led to it being adapted into a BBC radio serial in 1984.

