Commanders 'Best Fit' for Falcons Ex Marcus Mariota?

The Atlanta Falcons cut Marcus Mariota after starting 13 games at quarterback for them last season. Could he sign with the Washington Commanders in free agency?

The Washington Commanders are looking for a quarterback this offseason, but the team is looking for a very specific player.

That player has to have starter potential in the case that second-year pro Sam Howell doesn't live up to standards, but also be just enough to create competition between the two.

According to Bleacher Report, that player could be Marcus Mariota, who was cut by the Atlanta Falcons last month.

"Mariota isn't a high-volume passer, but he can keep an offense afloat when healthy and still has great mobility," Bleacher Report writes . "He rushed for 438 yards and four touchdowns this past season. With him under center, the Falcons went 4-4 before the wheels fell off in November and early December.

"Because of his experience, Mariota could have an edge over Howell and at least start the season under center as he did last year with the Falcons."

Mariota would give the Commanders a mobile option at quarterback, something Carson Wentz was unable to provide. But it would also open the door for Howell to eventually start at some point in 2023.

Last season, Mariota started 13 games for the Falcons, throwing for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He held the starting job longer than expected because the Falcons were keeping pace with the rest of their division. If Mariota can keep the team competitive while also leaving open the option for Howell to eventually overtake him, he could be the Commanders' guy.

