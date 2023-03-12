Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
Commander Country

Commanders 'Best Fit' for Falcons Ex Marcus Mariota?

By Jeremy Brener,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V7FxW_0lGKgkiY00

The Atlanta Falcons cut Marcus Mariota after starting 13 games at quarterback for them last season. Could he sign with the Washington Commanders in free agency?

The Washington Commanders are looking for a quarterback this offseason, but the team is looking for a very specific player.

That player has to have starter potential in the case that second-year pro Sam Howell doesn't live up to standards, but also be just enough to create competition between the two.

According to Bleacher Report, that player could be Marcus Mariota, who was cut by the Atlanta Falcons last month.

"Mariota isn't a high-volume passer, but he can keep an offense afloat when healthy and still has great mobility," Bleacher Report writes . "He rushed for 438 yards and four touchdowns this past season. With him under center, the Falcons went 4-4 before the wheels fell off in November and early December.

"Because of his experience, Mariota could have an edge over Howell and at least start the season under center as he did last year with the Falcons."

Mariota would give the Commanders a mobile option at quarterback, something Carson Wentz was unable to provide. But it would also open the door for Howell to eventually start at some point in 2023.

Last season, Mariota started 13 games for the Falcons, throwing for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He held the starting job longer than expected because the Falcons were keeping pace with the rest of their division. If Mariota can keep the team competitive while also leaving open the option for Howell to eventually overtake him, he could be the Commanders' guy.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders ? Click Here .

Follow Commander Country on Twitter .

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the SI.com team page here

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Broncos Sign OT Mike McGlinchey to Massive Contract; Falcons' Kaleb McGary Affected?
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Falcons free agency tracker: Reports, signings, rumors
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Jets Sign Aaron Rodgers' Friend Allen Lazard; Falcons Trade For WR Elijah Moore?
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Vander Esch EXCLUSIVE: 'Why I Signed' with Cowboys
Dallas, TX19 hours ago
Report: Star RB being shopped in trade talks
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Massive Signing News
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Texans add former Cowboys speedy receiver who was a Dak Prescott preferred option
Dallas, TX20 hours ago
Cowboys fans are in utter shambles after Jerry Jones whiffed on Jalen Ramsey
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Fans wondering what Bubba Wallace did with Danica Patrick at end of interview
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
The Bills Sign Offensive Lineman From The Dallas Cowboys
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Commanders Are Reportedly Signing Former Chiefs Starter
Landover, MD2 days ago
Packers Reportedly Trade Aaron Rodgers to Jets, Reunion with Nathaniel Hackett
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
How the Jalen Ramsey trade impacts the Eagles
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Eagles re-sign infamous player from Super Bowl
Philadelphia, PA21 hours ago
NFL World Reacts To The Patriots, Falcons Trade
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Michael Irvin releases video of hotel encounter with alleged accuser
Dallas, TX23 hours ago
Cowboys Call? WR Jerry Jeudy Broncos Trade Rumor
Denver, CO1 day ago
Packers WR looking to follow Aaron Rodgers in free agency?
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Eagles To Sign Former First-Round Running Back, Per Report
Philadelphia, PA23 hours ago
Atlanta Falcons Cement QB Room With Desmond Ridder Leading Way
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
7-round Cowboys pre-FA mock draft brings the freaks
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Report: Dalvin Cook drawing trade interest from 2 teams
Minneapolis, MN18 hours ago
Division Rival Reportedly Called Cowboys About Blockbuster Trade
Arlington, TX20 hours ago
Colts Cut Falcons Ex QB Matt Ryan; Atlanta Officially Wins Trade?
Atlanta, GA21 hours ago
Lamar Collusion? Source Talks of Ravens 'Dirty Work'
Baltimore, MD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy