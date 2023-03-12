Two sought for questioning in fatal shooting at Knoxville apartments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Investigators are seeking two people for questioning in the fatal shooting of a Detroit man on Saturday in Knoxville .

Knoxville Police officers responded to the 1600 block of Reed St., around 1 p.m., and found a man on the ground outside of the Western Heights apartment complex.

Artimeyo Folks, 25, of Detroit, Michigan, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and later died.

Ronald Rogers, 26, and Carissa Rogers, 28, are being sought for questioning by the Knoxville Police Department.

No charges have been filed in the case.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org , via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

The investigation remains ongoing.

