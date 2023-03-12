Open in App
Bourne, MA
Cape Cod Times

Railroad bridge work in Bourne will cause Cape Cod Canal marine traffic closures

By Zane Razzaq, Cape Cod Times,

3 days ago

The Cape Cod Canal will be closed to all marine traffic during work on the vertical lift railroad bridge in Bourne near Buzzards Bay , the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District announced in a statement on Friday.

Work will begin on Monday and last for about two weeks. The bridge will be lowered each day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with work conducted from Monday to Friday and then March 20-24. This schedule depends on the weather, and the number of days with scheduled closures will be reduced if work progresses faster than predicted.

Bourne Select Board Chairman Peter Meier said he believes the impact to residents should be minimal.

"Preventative maintenance is a must and part of keeping it in safe working order...it's the only way on and off the Cape for trains," he said.

The canal will be reopened as early as safely possible each work day, according to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials.

USACE safety boats will be stationed at both ends of the canal to warn approaching vessels.

According to the statement, maritime questions should be directed to the Duty Marine Traffic Controller at the Cape Cod Canal Field Office by calling 978-318-8500 or using VHF Channel 14.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Railroad bridge work in Bourne will cause Cape Cod Canal marine traffic closures

