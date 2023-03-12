Open in App
Chapel Hill, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC forward Garrison Brooks has monster game

By Alec Lasley,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jV8pb_0lGKezdn00

Former UNC basketball forward Garrison Brooks continues to have a successful season in his first year in the G League.

Brooks plays for the Westchester Knicks, the affiliate for the New York Knicks. He is averaging 13.6 points, a team-high 11.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season.

This week, Brooks posted a 26-point, 20-rebound game against the Windy City Bulls in a 121–120 win.

The 6-foot-10 forward was 11-of-19 from the field, 3-of-6 from the free throw line and added four assists as well.

He followed that performance with another double-double.

Brooks played four seasons in Chapel Hill for the Tar Heels, averaging 9.6 points per game and 6.0 rebounds in 133 career games.

He transferred to Mississippi State to use his extra year of eligibility. His dad was an assistant coach on staff. In 34 games that season, Brooks averaged 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Brooks’ best season was in 2019-20, when he averaged 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 53.5% from the floor. He was a second-team All-ACC selection and the Most Improved Player in the league that season.

Heading into the 2020-21 season, he was named preseason ACC Player of the Year.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chapel Hill, NC newsLocal Chapel Hill, NC
Did Caleb Love hint at looming UNC Tar Heels exit on social media?
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Why is North Carolina not playing in NIT? Hubert Davis explains decision after NCAA Tournament snub
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
HOF coach slams UNC's NIT decision, suggests punishment
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Stephen A. Smith says he has personal beef with this NBA star
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Sonya Curry jumps to Damion Lee's defense after tangle with JaMychal Green
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Losing Another Sponsor
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Fight Breaks Out In Bucks-Kings Game On Monday Night
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Stephen Curry Gets Real On Breaking Up Championship Trio With Klay Thompson And Draymond Green
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Five-star recruit eliminates Duke from race
Durham, NC1 day ago
Ja Morant And His Sister Were Involved In An Incident At A Girls High School Volleyball Game
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Oklahoma Freshman Enters Transfer Portal
Norman, OK2 days ago
Lakers star Anthony Davis gets unfortunate injury update after monster performance vs. Pelicans
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Texans add former Cowboys speedy receiver who was a Dak Prescott preferred option
Dallas, TX19 hours ago
Kevin Durant’s Injury May Be The Final Blow to the Suns
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
‘I’m not friends with anybody’: D’Angelo Russell spills on relationship with ex-Lakers teammate Julius Randle
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Punishment Announced for Umpire Who Made Insanely Bad Game-Ending Call
Itta Bena, MS2 days ago
Massive Report About Ja Morant That Went Unnoticed Last Week
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
Miles Sanders thanks the city of Philadelphia after Eagles agree to deal with Rashaad Penny
Philadelphia, PA21 hours ago
Former Timberwolves top pick Felton Spencer dies
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
UNC gets max-level salty with NIT decision after missing NCAA Tournament
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy