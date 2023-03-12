Former UNC forward Garrison Brooks has monster game

Former UNC basketball forward Garrison Brooks continues to have a successful season in his first year in the G League.

Brooks plays for the Westchester Knicks, the affiliate for the New York Knicks. He is averaging 13.6 points, a team-high 11.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season.

This week, Brooks posted a 26-point, 20-rebound game against the Windy City Bulls in a 121–120 win.

The 6-foot-10 forward was 11-of-19 from the field, 3-of-6 from the free throw line and added four assists as well.

He followed that performance with another double-double.

Brooks played four seasons in Chapel Hill for the Tar Heels, averaging 9.6 points per game and 6.0 rebounds in 133 career games.

He transferred to Mississippi State to use his extra year of eligibility. His dad was an assistant coach on staff. In 34 games that season, Brooks averaged 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Brooks’ best season was in 2019-20, when he averaged 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 53.5% from the floor. He was a second-team All-ACC selection and the Most Improved Player in the league that season.

Heading into the 2020-21 season, he was named preseason ACC Player of the Year.

