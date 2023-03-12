Authorities: 8 dead, 7 missing off San Diego coast

Eight people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the coast San Diego, and crews are searching Sunday for seven additional victims, authorities said.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities with the San Diego Fire-Rescue received word of a panga boat with 15 people near the shore at Blacks Beach. The report also indicated that another panga with eight on board had capsized and victims were in the water.

San Diego Fire-Rescue said lifeguards responded late and pulled eight bodies from the water but that thick fog hampered search efforts overnight. Fire-Rescue and Coast Guard vessels combed the area early Sunday. Authorities said all of the victims were turned over to the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

Eddie Berrios, a Coast Guard Petty Officer, said teams were searching for at least seven more victims.

Daniel Eddy, San Diego Fire-Rescue's deputy chief of operations, said there was a long debris field on Black's Beach. Black's Beach is jointly owned by the city of San Diego and the state. The stretch of sand is also known as Torrey Pines City Beach and Torrey Pines State Beach.