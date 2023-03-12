Open in App
CBS LA

Inside SoCal: Regaining Health & Joy (3/12)

By Erica Olsen,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276WBp_0lGKesSi00

Inside SoCal: Regaining Health & Joy (3/12) 04:54

An incredible weight loss journey thanks to Dignity Health's Bariatric Surgery Program.

Dignity Health's Bariatric Program and Clinic

Sponsored by Dignity Health

If you're looking to make a life change through surgical weight loss, Dignity Health invites you to visit with their Bariatric team and see what your future could look like and how you can achieve your goals. There are three Centers of Excellence within the Dignity Health Network which means they can offer the best services for their bariatric patients.

The professionals at Dignity Health Southern California are anxious to support your effort. If you:

·         Are more than 100 pounds over your ideal body weight

·         Have a BMI of 40 or above

·         Have tried multiple weight loss programs without lasting success

·          Would like to lose weight for health reasons

To get started and/or learn more about Dignity Health's Bariatric Programs, click here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UBI Application Will Open 2 Days from Now in California
Palm Springs, CA2 days ago
Los Angeles, Long Beach among first cities to sign Equal Pay Pledge
Long Beach, CA16 hours ago
Get reduced adoption fees, free supplies at SoCal adoption events
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
6 California Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
The price we pay to not live in Texas
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
This Huge Farmers' Market in California is a Must-Visit
Culver City, CA4 days ago
'Suspicious Older Male' Giving Candy to Kids in Ontario Was Performing Random Act of Kindness, Cops Say
Ontario, CA4 days ago
This Diner has been Named the Best in California
Plymouth, CA3 days ago
Dog Attack California: Pack of Dogs Maul Man to Death
Jurupa Valley, CA4 days ago
This Historic $38.5 Million LA Compound Has a Movie Theater That Seats 46 People and Its Own Art Museum
Pasadena, CA7 days ago
Another round of heavy rain for the Southland
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Governor Newsom's executive order allows storing water underground amid heavy precipitation
Sacramento, CA4 days ago
California mom arrested after newborn baby abandoned in gas station trash can
Fullerton, CA4 days ago
California man is ‘the most dangerous person’ in a Michigan jail, judge says
Paw Paw, MI3 days ago
Coast Guard suspends search for several migrants missing off California coast after smuggling vessels capsize
San Diego, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy