One person dead following crash in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on SC 441 near Water Tower Road at approximately 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2008 Hyundai Sedan was traveling South on SC 441, ran off the road right and struck a tree.
The driver died on the scene.
This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
