One person dead following crash in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on SC 441 near Water Tower Road at approximately 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2008 Hyundai Sedan was traveling South on SC 441, ran off the road right and struck a tree.

The driver died on the scene.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

