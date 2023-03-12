Open in App
Sumter County, SC
One person dead following crash in Sumter County

By Chynesah Sims,

3 days ago

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on SC 441 near Water Tower Road at approximately 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2008 Hyundai Sedan was traveling South on SC 441, ran off the road right and struck a tree.

The driver died on the scene.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

