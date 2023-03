BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 178 reopened Sunday after a rockslide.

According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information page, a small rockslide occurred at 12:30 a.m. Sunday and forced the closure of Highway 178 through the mouth of the canyon.

Images courtesy of Dad’s Gone Live

