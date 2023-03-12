Get to Know Hugh Grant's Wife and His Famous Ex-Girlfriend

Grant’s love life sometimes seems like a romantic comedy!

Hugh Grant's dating life has been in the spotlight almost as long as he has. He entered the Hollywood scene in a high-profile relationship. However, that also means his, er… relationship missteps have also been public as well.

Nowadays, it appears the dashing Brit has calmed down his lothario ways. But that doesn’t make us any less curious as to who has Grant dated over the years.

Here is everything you need to know about Hugh Grant’s dating history — and who currently has his heart!

Is Hugh Grant still married to Anna Eberstein?

Hugh Grant is still married to his wife, Swedish producer and businesswoman Anna Eberstein . Grant and Eberstein tied the knot in 2018 in a private ceremony at the Chelsea Register Office in London. The pair were first publicly linked together in 2012, meaning they have been together for around 11 years and married for almost five years.

What does Anna Eberstein do?

Anna Eberstein is native to Sweden. She has worked as a freelance television producer and as a promotions producer for ESPN. In 2014, she co-founded, along with her cousin Pia Tamm Hagno , a children’s slipper-sock company called Ace & Me.

What is the age difference between Hugh Grant and his wife?

Hugh Grant was born on Sept. 9, 1960. His wife Anna Eberstein was born on Sept. 29, 1978. That means there is around an 18-year age difference between them. While that is a fairly big age gap, it’s not the largest one in a Hollywood marriage that we’ve seen.

How did Hugh Grant meet Anna Eberstein?

Hugh Grant reportedly met his wife Anna Eberstein at a party in London. A source said that the producer pitched the actor a film idea and the pair hit it off and began dating.

Grant had previously been cold on the idea of traditional marriage, saying in 2016, “Do I think human beings are meant to be in 40-year-long monogamous, faithful relationships ... No… Whoever said they were? Only the Bible or something. No one's ever said that that's a good idea. I think there’s something unromantic about marriage. You’re closing yourself off.”

It would appear he changed his mind not long after!

How long did Hugh Grant date Elizabeth Hurley?

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant attend the UK premiere of "Four Weddings and A Funeral" on May 11, 1994 in London Comic Relief/Getty Images

Hugh Grant and supermodel Elizabeth Hurley dated for 13 years (including when she wore that Versace dress, seen above), from the ‘80s into May 2000. Despite Grant being caught cheating on Hurley with a prostitute in 1995, the pair stayed together and even remain friends to this day. In fact, Grant is even the godfather of Hurley’s son Damien Charles with her ex, businessman Steve Bing .

How many biological children does Hugh Grant have?

Hugh Grant has five biological children : daughter Tabitha (born in 2011), son John Mungo (born in 2012), son Felix Chang (born in 2012), another daughter born in 2015 and a fifth child, a third daughter, born in 2018.

Grant and wife Anna Eberstein have decided to keep the names of their youngest children private.

Who does Hugh Grant have a child with?

Hugh Grant has had children with two different women. His first and third children are with Tinglan Hong . His second, fourth and fifth children are with his wife Anna Eberstein. He was actually expecting two of his children with both women at the same time in 2012.

Grant discussed missing his kids while he was filming HBO’s The Undoing , explaining, “I thought, 'Oh, fantastic opportunity to get away from my screaming children.' I left everyone in London. And then as soon as I got to New York each time I came out to film, I missed [them] so much. It was awful."

Did Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts get along?

While filming 1999’s Notting Hill , it has been alleged that Hugh Grant and costar Julia Roberts did not get along. Grant apparently has a reputation for bluntly commenting on his female costars’ appearances, something Roberts did not take kindly to. Grant reportedly made comments about the size of Roberts’ mouth that did not sit well with the actress. In fact, he even told Oprah , “[She is] very big-mouthed! Literally, physically, she has a very big mouth. When I was kissing her I was aware of a faint echo.”

