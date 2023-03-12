Hugh Grant’s Net Worth In 2023 Proves It Pays to be the King of Romantic Comedies

That level of charm is priceless.

Hugh Grant’s net worth was built by charming his way into our hearts. The British actor came onto the Hollywood scene in the ‘90s as the dashing leading man of our dreams. He quickly became one of the most sought-after romantic leading men in movies .

Even scandals couldn’t shake Grant’s rise to the top. The star of our favorite classic rom-coms has now entered a new phase in his career. As a result, we need to know — what is the British charmer’s net worth looking like nowadays?

Here is everything you’ve ever wondered about Hugh Grant’s net worth!

How did Hugh Grant become famous?

Hugh Grant built his career starting in the early ‘80s, with a role in the Oxford-financed movie Privileged . During this time, he supported himself with various jobs, including an assistant groundsman at Fulham Football Club, tutoring, writing and producing radio commercials for products and writing comedy sketches for TV shows. He even started his own sketch-comedy group called The Jockeys of Norfolk, which grew fairly successful after tours of the London pub circuit and the 1985 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Grant first began earning attention in his film career in critically lauded period dramas, first in the 1987 Merchant-Ivory film Maurice and next in 1993’s The Remains of the Day . However, it was his lead role in the 1994 hit romantic comedy Four Weddings and a Funeral , his first collaboration with Richard Curtis , that truly made him a star. Following the success of the rom-com, for which he received a Golden Globe and BAFTA, Grant made a name for himself headlining several other successful romantic comedies in the ‘90s and ‘00s.

What is Hugh Grant's net worth in 2023?

In 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth , Hugh Grant has a net worth of $150 million. Grant has built this fortune through his successful career as an actor and film producer. He has been especially successful as the leading man in several now-classic romantic comedies.

How much did Hugh Grant get paid for Four Weddings and a Funeral ?

Hugh Grant was reportedly paid $100,000 for his star-making lead role in Four Weddings and a Funeral , the highest-grossing British movie of all time. Considering the movie is credited with launching his career, the salary is probably less important to Grant when thinking back.

How much did Hugh Grant make for Notting Hill ?

Hugh Grant reportedly earned $7.5 million to star opposite Julia Roberts in the 1999 romantic comedy hit Notting Hill .

Grant and Roberts apparently did not get along behind the scenes of the movie, which has been attributed to Grant’s tendency to comment bluntly on his female co-stars’ appearances. The story goes that Grant made a few too many comments about the size of Roberts’ mouth during filming, even telling Oprah in an interview , “[She is] very big-mouthed! Literally, physically, she has a very big mouth. When I was kissing her I was aware of a faint echo.”

How much did Hugh Grant get paid for Love Actually ?

It is not known how much Hugh Grant was paid to re-team with Richard Curtis for 2003’s Love Actually .

However, his costar Emma Thompson has been vocal about the fact that she was underpaid, having this to say when she explained why she didn’t rewatch the film ever: “You’re just saying, ‘I don’t think I was very well paid for that. There was that terrible trailer with the loo that really stank and had that sort of….’ That’s the things you remember, not the good ones.”

Because it was an ensemble film, it is likely Grant was paid in the low single-digit millions for his role as the British Prime Minister.

How much did Hugh Grant get paid for Paddington 2 ?

Paddington 2 ended up being one of the best-reviewed movies of 2017. For his supporting role in the movie, Hugh Grant was reportedly paid $5 million.

Grant has heaped praise on the film, saying , “... I genuinely believe it may be the best film I've ever been in."

How much did Hugh Grant get paid for The Gentlemen ?

It is not public knowledge how much Hugh Grant was paid for his role in Guy Ritchie’s 2019 ensemble action crime comedy The Gentlemen . The film is estimated to have a budget of $22 million. As it had many A-list stars in the cast, it is likely Grant was paid in the low single-digit millions for his role.

How much did Hugh Grant make for Glass Onion ?

It is not known how much Hugh Grant was paid for his brief role in 2022’s Glass Onion , the sequel to 2019’s Knives Out . As Grant only had a cameo in the film, it is unlikely he was paid a large amount, possibly being paid in the hundreds of thousands or doing the part as a favor. As his cameo was as the romantic partner of the main character, he may have done the movie with the promise of having a bigger role in one of the sequels.

Grant had this to say about the role, "It is true, I’m married to James Bond . It’s the tiniest little moment. I don’t really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought Knives Out 1 was brilliant, and so yeah, I thought why not? I turn up for a few hours."

