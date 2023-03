The Houston Astros will host the National League East's Miami Marlins on Sunday as they continue to prepare for Opening Day.

The Houston Astros will play host to the Miami Marlins on Sunday as they continue their Grapefruit League campaign. Houston is coming off of a hard fought 3-2 win against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday and will look to build off of that momentum.

Of note, starting pitcher Forrest Whitley pitched 2.2 innings of two run ball. He described having a hang nail on Saturday and how that affected his ability to effectively throw his offspeed stuff. However, it sounds like it will be a non-issue going forward.

First pitch on Sunday is slated for 12:05 p.m. CST and Hunter Brown will get the start. Brown is slated to begin the season as the Astros fifth man in the rotation so all eyes will be on his continued production this spring.

The game will not be televised on Sunday in either the Miami or Houston market. However, it can be listened to on the radio SportsTalk 790 or the MLB app.

Here is how the Astros line up on Sunday:

Rylan Bannon 5

David Hensley 3

Chas McCormick 8

Justin Dirden 9

Yainer Diaz DH

Korey Lee 2

Mauricio Dubon 4

Marty Costes 7

Dixon Machado 6

Brown SP

