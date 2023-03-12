Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
WJBF

Over 130 cited for allegedly buying alcohol in California ‘Shoulder Tap’ operation

By Vivian Chow,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Boph_0lGKY0tJ00

( KTLA ) – Over 130 people were cited in California on Saturday on suspicion of purchasing alcohol for minors.

A “Shoulder Tap” operation took place statewide involving 44 local law enforcement agencies in partnership with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC).

During the operation, a minor under the supervision of law enforcement stands outside of a liquor or convenience store and asks customers to buy them alcohol.

Florida woman calls for ‘Sugar Daddy Appreciation Day’ at board meeting

The minor will indicate they are underage and cannot purchase alcohol.

“If an adult agrees to purchase alcohol for the underage person, they can be arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor,” authorities said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oI04S_0lGKY0tJ00
    Suspect arrested in Manhattan Beach for allegedly buying alcohol for a minor during a statewide undercover operation. (California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HzXB_0lGKY0tJ00
    Suspect arrested in Culver City for allegedly buying alcohol for a minor during a statewide undercover operation. (California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QydMq_0lGKY0tJ00
    Suspect arrested in Folsom for allegedly buying alcohol for a minor during a statewide undercover operation. (California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c7SIQ_0lGKY0tJ00
    Suspect arrested in Lodi for allegedly buying alcohol for a minor during a statewide undercover operation. (California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control)

Through this method, over 130 people were cited for allegedly providing alcoholic beverages to minors, officials said. At least nine others were cited for open containers, public intoxication, DUI, and other crimes.

“We conduct these operations as an effort to keep alcohol out of the hands of our youth,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “This collaborative effort among California law enforcement agencies spotlights underage drinking prevention, increases public safety for communities, and helps reduce DUIs.”

The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service, authorities said.

Statistics have shown that young people under the age of 21 have a much higher risk of being involved in a crash than older drivers. About 25 percent of fatal crashes where the drivers are under 21 involve drinking according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Burning eyes and dead fish as red tide flares up on Florida coast
Indian Rocks Beach, FL2 days ago
Ex-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley brings Republican presidential campaign to Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 Texas women missing in Mexico since last month, authorities say
Mission, TX2 days ago
13-year-old girl taken from Texas found in locked shed in NC, sheriff says
Dallas, TX1 day ago
AU Health speaks on COVID state of emergency 3 year anniversary
Augusta, GA1 day ago
GA House members pass bill that will allow Mayor Johnson to vote on commission matters
Augusta, GA18 hours ago
Original Six to help young readers; celebrate Allendale with community event
Augusta, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy