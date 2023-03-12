Open in App
Clemson, SC
Clemson's NCAA Basketball Tournament Chances Looking Slim

By Christian Goeckel,

3 days ago

Following a loss to Virginia on Friday in the ACC tournament, Clemson's men's basketball team must watch and wait for their fate to be decided on Selection Sunday.

Despite posting 23 wins and advancing to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament, it appears Clemson will need a miracle to make it into the field of 68 teams heading to the NCAA Tournament. With Friday's twenty-point loss to No. 13 Virginia, the Tigers finished the 2023 regular season at 23-10, including a 14-6 conference record.

Early season losses to South Carolina and Loyola Chicago, who both finished with 21 losses, appear to be the biggest cause for doubt. Though Clemson tallied four wins against Quad 1 teams, those two losses, combined with some other blowout defeats, are going to make Selection Sunday extremely treacherous for the Tigers.

"Quad 1" = home games against teams in the top 30 of the NCAA's NET system, neutral-site games against top 50 teams, and road games against the top 75.

Multiple outlets have the Tigers on the outside looking in. Per USA Today, Clemson is their first team out due to being "undone by too many bad losses,". ESPN's Joe Lunardi has the Tigers among his "first four out", which is surprising, being that he has N.C. State in his "last four in", a team that Clemson beat three times this year by double-digits. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports' Bracketology has Clemson among the "next four out".

Follow Christian Goeckel for more Clemson coverage: @goeckelsports

