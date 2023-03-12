LSU Recruiting Notebook: Brian Kelly, Tigers Heating Up on the Trail

Tigers secure three commitments in one week, prepared to elevate 2024 class to new heights.

Brian Kelly and Co. are heating up on the recruitment trail as the spring cycle begins to ramp up. After securing two commitments last weekend in four-star linebacker Kolaj Cobbins and three-star EDGE Ahmad Breaux, this program proved they’re ready to heat up on the trail, but a late Saturday night commitment solidified they’re ready to take off.

LSU reeled in a pledge from 2024 Aledo (Tex.) linebacker Dahvon Keys after a productive visit to Death Valley just days ago. With three commitments in less than a week, this program is ready to explode on the trail.

A dive into LSU’s most recent pledges and the trio of 2025 wide receivers to reel in offers:

Kolaj Cobbins - Linebacker - 2024 Commit

Once in Baton Rouge, expect Cobbins to take on the JACK role for the Tigers. With significant versatility, he has the chance to reach his max potential with defensive line coach Jamar Cain in his corner.

Cobbins is exceptional in open space. He can close the gap in the blink of an eye with his impressive speed, but his ball skills allow him to be in the right place at the right place nine times out of ten.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder has all the tools to compete in the SEC with the developmental skills this coaching staff attains. Kelly has been working to develop relationships early in the 2024 and 2025 cycles, clearly making an impression on Cobbins over a short period of time.

Cobbins uses his physicality well for his size. With quick feet and the strength to back it up, he’s a prospect who has a chance to fly up the rankings even more by the time it’s all said and done. A 4-star currently, look for the youngster to make an impression as he prepares for his senior year at Destrehan.

Ahmad Breaux - EDGE - 2024 Commit

Louisiana native Ahmad Breaux wasted no time committing to Brian Kelly and LSU after receiving an offer last Saturday. Breaux earned an offer on Saturday, decommitted from Duke on Sunday and eventually committed to LSU late Sunday afternoon.

The 6-foot-3, 255 pound EDGE has been on a steady rise throughout high school, but a productive junior campaign has seen his recruitment take off. Breaux added an SEC offer from Missouri earlier this year as his rise continues.

A player of his caliber gives the Tigers’ 2024 recruiting class a boost in the right direction, and after securing 4-star linebacker Kolaj Cobbins last Friday night, we could see this class take off sooner rather than later.

Dahvon Keys - Linebacker - 2024 Commit

Texas native Davhon Keys wasted no time committing to Brian Kelly and LSU after taking a visit to Death Valley just days ago. The Lone Star State product, and dynamic 2024 linebacker, announced his commitment to LSU late Saturday night.

Keys continues cruising up the recruiting rankings ahead of his senior year, giving Brian Kelly’s program another North Texas recruiting victory in the 2024 class.

The Aledo (Tex.) product chose LSU over Alabama, Oklahoma and TCU, among others, adding to the incredible stretch on the recruiting trail this program has had.

With high-priority targets on campus over the last two weeks, Kelly and Co. made it important to get face time with the Keys. After a successful meeting with the Tigers alongside his peers, Baton Rouge felt like home for the youngster as he ends his recruitment process ahead of his senior year.

The 6-foot, 200-pound linebacker has been gaining national recognition as of late, receiving significant interest from Power Five programs. Keys added an SEC offer from Alabama on Tuesday, giving him another monster scholarship this spring.

The Latest Offers

Jamie Ffrench - Wide Reciever - 2025

Ffrench has elevated his status to a Top 5 wideout in the 2025 class and it’s for good reason. A rising junior, the youngster has blossomed into one of the more physically gifted receivers in the nation.

An offer from the Tigers is just one of the latest schools to give him an opportunity at the next level. Ffrench has propelled himself as one of the Top 30 overall players in the country with the chance to be a five-star when it’s all said and done if he continues on this trajectory.

Isaiah Mozee - Wide Receiver - 2025

Wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton put in work over the weekend. Offering a couple of wideouts as this position group reloads for the future, he went ahead and dished one out to Mozee.

The Missouri native may not have a ranking just yet, but it hasn’t slowed down Power Five programs from offering him. A list including LSU, Oklahoma, Georgia and more, look for Mozee to be nationally ranked sooner rather than later.

Kamare Williams - Wide Receiver - 2025

Another offer. Another wide receiver in the 2025 class. Coach Hankton sees immediate potential in the rising junior who already stands at 6-foot-4, 175 pounds. After receiving an offer from the Tigers, it’s clear this program is eyeing wideouts in the 2025 class with a majority of scholarships given out this weekend being from that position group.

For Williams, the youngster has the chance to be special given his already impactful size at the high school ranks. LSU, along with Penn State, Florida State, Miami and more, have already offered the rising junior with tremendous upside.