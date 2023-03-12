Open in App
The Associated Press

Arsenal regains 5-point lead in EPL with 3-0 win over Fulham

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6MZl_0lGKTpUO00
1 of 8

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal reclaimed its five-point lead in the Premier League by outclassing Fulham in a 3-0 win on Sunday.

Gabriel Magalhães, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard scored first-half goals at Craven Cottage to secure a fifth straight victory in the league for Arsenal.

Leandro Trossard provided the assist for all three goals.

Second-place Manchester City had applied pressure on Mikel Arteta’s team by winning 1-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday, briefly reducing the gap to two points.

Arsenal and City have 11 games left.

There was further good news for Arsenal, with Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus coming off the bench in the 77th for his first appearance since undergoing surgery on Dec. 6 on a medial collateral ligament injury sustained during the World Cup.

Arsenal had already had a goal disallowed for offside following a video review by the time Gabriel headed in a left-wing corner from Trossard in the 21st minute.

The Belgium midfielder set up the second goal five minutes later, too, digging out a cross from the left that Martinelli nodded in after beating Fulham defender Antonee Robinson to the ball.

Trossard completed his hat trick of assists in the second minute of first-half stoppage time but the goal owed more to the technical skill of Odegaard, who brought down the cross into the area, cut inside and smashed a shot past Bernd Leno — Fulham’s former Arsenal goalkeeper.

Tosin Adarabioyo headed the ball against the crossbar off a corner as Fulham came into the match more in the second half.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
Hagan takes Tony Stewart to winner’s circle in NHRA opener
Gainesville, FL2 days ago
Furman found NCAAs thanks to college roommates, best friends
Greenville, SC35 minutes ago
AP source: Eagles to release CB Darius Slay
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
Top Restaurant Operators and Sober-Curious Millennial Celebrities in NY and LA Are Taking Notice: Japanese Green Tea as a Non-Alcoholic In-Meal Beverage
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy