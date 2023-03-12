Open in App
Commerce City, CO
The Denver Gazette

$18M mansion listed in Commerce City

By 9News,

3 days ago
The Picadilly Estate in Commerce City, Colorado. Courtesy, 9News

A Commerce City property is up for sale with a price that exceeds any past transaction in the area, Denver Gazette media partner KUSA reported.

LIV Sotheby's International Realty has listed the Picadilly Estate at 12565 Picadilly Road for $18 million.

Located between Denver International Airport and Barr Lake State Park, the estate features a 16,000-square-foot home on 35 acres.

The home has two primary suites, seven fireplaces, a spiral staircase to the turret, and a gourmet kitchen, according to LIV Sotheby's.

Spa-inspired amenities include an indoor pool, hot tub, steam room, dry sauna, pool bar, and shower room. The home has a wine cellar, movie theatre, and outdoor kitchen and fireplace.

The estate, which offers expansive views of the mountains and Barr Lake, also has a 3,000-square-foot, two-story barn with living quarters, four loafing sheds, and two outdoor arenas.

Read the full story from KUSA.

