Gilbert Arenas Says Ja Morant Is A 'Philanthropist' For 'Donating' $50,000 To A Local Community

Gilbert Arenas had jokes for Ja Morant after the Memphis Grizzlies player spent $50K at a strip club in Colorado.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Gilbert Arenas had a big reaction to Ja Morant's leaked pictures at a Colorado strip club.

The Memphis Grizzlies player had two big nights there, spending $50,000 with those girls while also flashing his controversial gun on social media. Arenas took to Instagram to talk about this, posting a hilarious message about Ja.

"Can all the media outlets apologize to #jamorant for the smear campaign they did by calling him a Thug ! this Family man,hero,Role model ,franchise player,future face of the league and now 📍PHILANTHROPIST 📍He is shown here Donating his money and time to A Local Historic Place called "Shotgun willies" that houses 💥Missguilded females of the community💥due to the lack of funding from the city, the building AC was not working at the time which is why Morant shirt was seen off in this picture💯 The 50k donation that MR morant provided had one of the local Community women so excited she jumped on Mr morant without his consent As u can see he was not touching the women nor enjoying what was going on,as for Mr Morant's live video, due to The large amount of currency displayed on the ground, A local #Denverite attempted To Rob this HISTORICAL place and MR Morant courageously put his life in harms way and DISARMED the Bandit🙏🏿🙌🏾🙌🏾 Mr morant showed Great HEROISM 🎗️👑❤️ the Mayor of denver "Michael B Hancock" dropped the investigation against Mr morant and now is thinking about giving him the key to the city for his bravery that night ✅ Can't wait to see Mr morant back on the Floor 💯 All hero's don't wear capes But Mr Morant does 🥇#standupcitizen," he wrote as caption.

View the original article to see embedded media.

This is clearly a joke from Arenas, a funny one, but a joke. The former NBA player was involved in a similar situation back in the day, as he was suspended for 50 games by late commissioner David Stern , who sent him away from the media when he claimed four guns that appeared in the Washington Wizards' locker room.

He made it clear that his scandal was different from Ja's , which has given him green light to joke about it , although he's tried to give some piece of advice to Morant.

Leaked Pictures Show Ja Morant Getting A Lap Dance At A Room Full Of Money

The reigning Most Improved Player has been involved in a series of controversies recently, and his gun incident was the final straw for the Grizzlies, who decided to suspend him until further notice.

Photos of Ja getting a lap dance at this strip club were leaked recently, sparking a lot of reactions from fans around the league.

Ja vowed to do better after this situation ended, but his return to the court is a huge question mark right now. The Grizzlies are still trying to fight without Morant on the court, hoping to welcome him back before the start of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

