Police confirm body found is missing Kansas City teen

His family told police the teenager was riding his skateboard while on his way to a nearby QuikTrip gas station.
The FBI announced a $5,000 reward for information on Robker’s case, and the KC Crime Commission offered an additional $2,000.
On Friday, officers spent hours in the area near Northwest Englewood and North Broadway, about an mile from where the 13-year-old was last seen.
“I kept telling my brother — I need to search those ponds. I just didn’t know there was another pond over there, or I would have gone and looked,” Jayden’s aunt, Susan Deedon, told FOX4 on Friday. “Even if he ran away, he ran away for a reason.”
“He had a lot more life to live, to graduate, go to college, get married and have kids. That won’t ever happen with Jayden now,” his grandmother, Kitty Robker, said. “It’s hurting very bad, and I know the community and everyone who helped us, they’re crying, too.”
