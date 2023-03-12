Southern Living unveils best barbecue spots in the Carolinas

Grab your forks, knives, and wet wipes, Southern Living has just released its list of ‘ The South’s Best Barbecue Joint In Every State 2023 ′, and we’re covering the Carolinas.

“With each passing year, the Southern barbecue scene just keeps growing stronger. The recent wave of craft barbecue has continued to surge, as more and more pitmasters cook on real wood-fired pits with a fanatical focus on technique and quality,” Southern Living said.

Making the list for North Carolina is Lexington Barbecue in Lexington. With over 50 years under its belt, Lexington Barbecue is known for its Carolina-style pork with a tangy vinegar sauce.

Taking first place for the Palmetto state is Rodney Scott’s BBQ in Charleston. Beginning in 2017, the restaurant introduced diners to ‘burn barrel’ cooking, which owner, Rodney Scott learned from his parents. Customers can order ribs, chicken or brisket; but it’s Rodney Scott’s vinegar and red pepper sauce that secured their spot on the list, the magazine said.

To see Southern Living’s full list, please click here.

