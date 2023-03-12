Level 1 risk for severe storms across Georgia

ATLANTA — Heavy rain and potentially severe storms are expected to stick around until Sunday evening in parts of northern Georgia.
The most significant threats would be over middle and south Georgia, including some north Georgia counties with a Level 1 of 5 severe weather threat.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Heavy rain, some gusty winds in the metro Atlanta area and Georgia mountains
- Damaging wind gusts, large hail, brief tornado, heavy rain south of I-20
- Storm expected to last from Sunday afternoon to Sunday evening
