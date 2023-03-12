Open in App
Georgia State
See more from this location?
WSB Radio

Level 1 risk for severe storms across Georgia

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23wakR_0lGKQQnO00

ATLANTA — Heavy rain and potentially severe storms are expected to stick around until Sunday evening in parts of northern Georgia.

The most significant threats would be over middle and south Georgia, including some north Georgia counties with a Level 1 of 5 severe weather threat.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Heavy rain, some gusty winds in the metro Atlanta area and Georgia mountains
  • Damaging wind gusts, large hail, brief tornado, heavy rain south of I-20
  • Storm expected to last from Sunday afternoon to Sunday evening
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Twelve Indicted in South Georgia on Federal Charges for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession
Augusta, GA1 day ago
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Flea Markets in the Entire State
Augusta, GA3 days ago
'We can't ignore it' | White supremacist incidents in Georgia increased 415% in 2022
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ohio sues Norfolk Southern for ‘entirely avoidable’ train derailment
East Palestine, OH21 hours ago
Suspect in custody after 4 fatally shot at 2 homes in Alabama
Birmingham, AL21 hours ago
Florida man charged with stealing half million dollars worth of crab; pretended to be grocery worker
Stanwood, WA1 day ago
Ohio AG to announce 'next steps toward accountability' in East Palestine toxic train derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Man arrested in Alaska in connection to woman’s murder in Colorado in 2006
Anchorage, AK1 day ago
Man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend after fighting, officials say
Independence, LA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy