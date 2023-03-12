Open in App
Barrow County, GA
WSB Radio

Home explodes in Barrow County leaving 3 people dead

3 days ago
BARROW COUNTY, Ga — Three people are dead after a house exploded in Barrow County. There is a burnt pile of rubble where the house used to be.

Neighbors showed cell phone video of large flames pouring out of the home on Hidden Acres Road in Barrow County early Saturday morning.

Diana Ruiz lives next door. “It was about maybe one o’clock in the morning, maybe two o’clock, when I heard the house shake and then I heard some explosion.”

That explosion shook her home.

“I was panicking honestly because the fire was super-duper big,” said Ruiz.

Fire crews said when they arrived to the fire there were multiple explosions. Broken windows littered the ground and nothing remained of the house.

Captain Scott Dakin with Barrow County Emergency Services said there were at least seven people inside the home; four made it out and three did not. “What was exploding was that there were actually multiple propane tanks in the home.”

Samuel Munoz said he heard the explosion and went outside, to see what happened. That is when he started recording. “I thought it was a crash or something. I was scared because my stepsister, she lives here and she came out running,” he said.

Fire crews believe the propane tanks caused the explosions, but they are still investigating why they exploded.

Comments / 0
