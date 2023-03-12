Call of Duty Major 3 Championship Sunday Preview: Who will take home the win?

Atlanta FaZe, Toronto Ultra, OpTic Texas, or Boston Breach. Who's going down as the best CDL team at Major 3?

The day has come. The final day of the Call of Duty League Major 3. Only four teams have the chance of claiming the Champion title. Who's it going to be?

To start off Championship Sunday, the Toronto Ultra takes on Atlanta FaZe, who has been on an absolute tear. They have been unstoppable in SnD and will look to bring that prowess to an Ultra team that's been lights out in every map they've played this Major.

On deck are the hometown boys, OpTic Texas, who get a revenge match against Boston Breach. After going down 3-0 on the first day of Major 3, OpTic will look to send Boston home packing. The Breach are coming off a big 3-0 victory against Vegas Legion to keep their Championship hopes alive, but they have a tall task ahead of them with OpTic having the wild home crowd behind the Green Wall.

Atlanta FaZe

They are coming off two big wins against the hottest teams in the Call of Duty League right now. They are coming off their hardest-fought match this Major against the Seattle Surge, who took FaZe to a Game 5 and Round 11 to get to this point. Chris " Simp " Lehr had said after the match, "with the search record we have, like, you can always run on search, so you can always just get the next map." It will be a tall task for any of these teams, but if any of them want to beat FaZe, they're going to have to prove they can ruin their SnD streak. Plus, they still have to deal with these giants in respawns.

Toronto Ultra

The team that was predicted to win Major 3 by Esports Illustrated is looking like the favorites to get to the Grand Finals. Ultra has been consistent all year but has been playing lights-out throughout all of Major 3. The addition of Charlie " Hicksy " Hicks has proved fruitful thus far. Thomas " Scrappy " Ernst said this about his teammate, Hicksy: "I teamed with Charlie all last year in Challengers, and we were having a massive amateur run. It helps toby fly as well because Charlie is more of that dirty work player. He'll bang the hill first. He'll grab bombs in SnD." That type of teamwork and chemistry Ultra has is putting them in a spot to take home the Major 3 Championship.

OpTic Texas

Blizzard

It's hard not to think about the storyline of OpTic winning Major 3 in front of their home crowd. They came out extremely flat the first day, dropping 3-0 to Boston Breach. But the hometown boys have bounced back in a major way. They had a great win against the London Royal Ravens, which was surrounded around teamwork but was also much closer than many expected the match to be. You get the feeling that after a close win like that, the team took it as a "let's get right" type of moment. And they did just that because they came out against a Florida Mutineers team and dominated them from start to finish. The crowd is going to be loud and nasty behind their Green Wall.

Boston Breach

Blizzard

After Anthony " Methodz " Zinni retired, the addition of Ben " Beans " McMellon has been one of the better acquisitions of the entire Call of Duty League. He's been a menace on SnD, currently with a 1.36 K/D on that game mode. Beans had this to say about the crowd fueling him throughout the matches. "I like it. I like the back-and-forth between the crowd. I think it's funny. You get booed it is what it is." Joseph " Owakening " Conley has paved the way for them in this Major while also getting phenomenal play from Dylan " Nero " Koch and Reece " Vivid " Drost. This Breach team has talent from top to bottom. If they can squeeze past OpTic and tone out the rambunctious nature of the crowd, they'll have a great chance of playing in the Grand Finals.