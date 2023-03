Tickets are on sale for the First Four of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in Dayton.

There will be two sessions, March 14 and 15, and two games will be played each day at the UD Arena.

Prices for tickets range from $57 to nearly $300, according to Ticketmaster .

They can also be bought and sold directly with other fans through the official NCAA Ticket Exchange , according to the NCAA’s website.

It also allows fans to sell and buy official tickets online in an NCAA approved, safe and 100% guaranteed environment.

The parking lots located at the UD Arena will also be available for the First Four, according to the UD Athletic website .

Lots A, B and C will cost $15 a single session or $25 for all sessions. Lot D will be sold on the day of the events for $20 per vehicle. Parking passes can be purchase here .

The overflow parking lot (O Lot) is located on River Park Road but will not be available for these events and not shuttle bus service will be offered.

The times and opponents for First Four games have not yet been announced.

For more information on purchasing tickets, visit this website .