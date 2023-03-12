Open in App
Casa Grande, AZ
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

2 men arrested in fatal shooting near Casa Grande Mountains

3 days ago

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting west of the Casa Grande Mountains, authorities said Sunday.

Casa Grande police said the body of a man was found around 5 a.m. Saturday on a roadway near a shooting range.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Julian Reynolds of Arizona City, had multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said.

They said 21-year-old Roberto Barrera and 20-year-old Victor Leal, both of Casa Grande, have been booked into the Pinal County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, third-degree burglary and tampering with evidence.

It was unclear Sunday if either Barrera or Leal has a lawyer yet who can speak on their behalf.

Police said detectives determined Barrera and Leal ran out of gas while driving in the area and allegedly burglarized a vehicle they found.

The vehicle belonged to Reynolds, who was in the area of the range and collecting brass casings.

A witness told police that Reynolds confronted Barrera and Leal, resulting in the fatal shooting, and the suspects fled the scene.

Detectives tracked down Barrera and Leal and said the murder weapon was found in the desert near the crime scene.

Casa Grande is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Phoenix.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
Scottsdale police officer indicted on aggravated assault and endangerment after DUI crash
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Body found near Casa Grande Mountains, police say
Casa Grande, AZ3 days ago
SWAT Standoff at Phoenix gas station turns deadly
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Armed robbery leads to officer involved shooting on Grant and Tucson
Tucson, AZ17 hours ago
Mesa police release additional details about the deaths of two teen girls
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
2 arrested in murder of man in Casa Grande, police say
Casa Grande, AZ2 days ago
Employee shot outside Wendy's restaurant in Mesa Tuesday afternoon
Mesa, AZ20 hours ago
Mother arrested after allegedly punching teen daughter in west Phoenix parking lot
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Two men arrested after deadly shooting in Casa Grande
Casa Grande, AZ3 days ago
No arrests made following massive drug bust in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Person found shot inside car in Avondale; suspect sought
Avondale, AZ1 day ago
Body of shooting victim found west of Casa Grande Mountains
Casa Grande, AZ3 days ago
Family intending to sue after man was killed while in MCSO custody
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Mesa police officer hurt after incident near Holmes Elementary School
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
Tucson motorcycle officer involved in crash near Broadway, Country Club
Tucson, AZ17 hours ago
Man allegedly refusing to leave coffee shop injures 3 Mesa officers
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
Woman dead after being hit by a car in Peoria
Peoria, AZ1 day ago
Prison escapee in southwestern Arizona now back in custody
San Luis, AZ1 day ago
Chandler PD seize 2,500 fentanyl pills and 320 grams of meth in traffic stop
Chandler, AZ1 day ago
Lake Havasu City man arrested in connection with Mesa murder
Mesa, AZ4 days ago
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa to shoot man during dinner
Mesa, AZ4 days ago
Woman accused in death of son in Arizona pleads not guilty
Buckeye, AZ3 days ago
2 Arizona men arrested after armed carjacking, high-speed chase
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Driver slams into wall near Shamrock Farms in Phoenix; flooding intersection
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Man hospitalized after reportedly hit by truck in north Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
AZFAMILY | Truck crashes into Glendale apartment early Sunday morning
Glendale, AZ3 days ago
One dead in crash on Loop 101 near Indian School Road in West Valley
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Roosters and chickens taking over Phoenix neighborhood
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy