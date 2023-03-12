Open in App
San Antonio, TX
KXAN

PHOTOS: San Antonio Zoo asks for help naming two sloth pups

By Julianna Russ,

3 days ago

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) – The San Antonio Zoo requested help with the naming of its newest — and maybe slowest — residents, a male and female Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth pups.

The zoo said the Zoo Crew provided three male and female name options, and with a donation of $5 per vote , you can help the zoo make a selection.

“Vote as often as you would like, knowing that each donation helps these two ‘slow much!’” the zoo said.

    Image of two-toed sloth pups (Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo)
    Image of male two-toed sloth pup (Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo)
    Image of female two-toed sloth pup (Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo)
    Image of male two-toed sloth pup (Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo)
    Image of two-toed sloth pups (Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo)
    Image of female two-toed sloth pup (Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo)
    Image of male two-toed sloth pup (Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo)
    Image of female two-toed sloth pup (Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo)

The name options are:

  • Sol & Luna
  • Lento & Dulce
  • Forest & Rain

According to the zoo, voting is open now through March 26. Results are expected March 28 .

KXAN has also created a poll on Twitter for voters.

