Open in App
Alameda County, CA
See more from this location?
Insider

Authorities want to track down the loved ones of 154 cremated remains discovered in warehouse

By Bethany Dawson,

3 days ago
  • 154 cremated remains and six bodies have been found in a California warehouse.
  • The warehouse belongs to Oceanview Cremations, a crematorium that had its license revoked in March 2018.
  • The remains are being analyzed in order to inform family members.

More than 150 cremated remains and six bodies have been found in a California warehouse, local news site KRON4 reports.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office told KRON4 that the remains are associated with Oceanview Cremations, a crematorium that had its license revoked in March 2018, barring the business from storing remains.

On February 28, The California Cemetery and Funeral Board were informed that the business was continuing its operations, KRON4 reports.

Authorities then went to the warehouse on March 1 to uncover 154 cremated remains and six bodies.

"Family members indicated that after their calls to Oceanview Cremations' owner, Robert Smith, went unanswered, they believed their loved ones had been cremated or scattered at sea as requested," Modeste said in a statement to ABC News .

ABC reports that the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau is working to identify the remains and contact the next of kin of the deceased.

Four people have been notified that their loved ones' remains have been discovered in the warehouse, per ABC News.

One son contacted by authorities thought he had his father's cremated remains. "Since we have them, he obviously has someone else's ashes,"  Lt. Tya Modeste told ABC News.

Google reviews of Oceanview Cremations' contain a string of concerns and complaints.

One person wrote : "They have had my father's body since December 1, 2021, and it is June 20, 2022. they are not responding to phone calls, they are not responding to emails I have seen nothing, and I don't know where my dad is. Do not use this service under any circumstances if you care for your family members."

Another person wrote : "Under no circumstances put your family through the torture of working with this organization. Death is hard enough on us, but stringing families along and operating without a license is too far."

For people who entrusted final arrangements of a deceased to Oceanview Cremations between 2013 and 2022 and are uncertain of their disposition or the whereabouts of their cremated remains, the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau can be contacted at 510-382-3000.

Read the original article on Insider
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
Venissa Maldonado arrested for dumping newborn son in gas station trash can
Fullerton, CA4 days ago
People found living in tunnel under Colorado highway flyover
Wheat Ridge, CO5 days ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS1 day ago
'Suspicious Older Male' Giving Candy to Kids in Ontario Was Performing Random Act of Kindness, Cops Say
Ontario, CA4 days ago
‘No lights. No sirens.’ Lawyer says wounded detective gave no indication he was a cop
Miami, FL4 days ago
Five men charged in shooting of Miami-Dade detective expected in bond court
Miami, FL5 days ago
Kate Hudson corrected a red-carpet reporter at the Oscars after they mistakenly said she previously won an award
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Ohio police shot a zebra after it mauled a 72-year-old man. The victim said 'I think he tore my arm off.'
Circleville, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy