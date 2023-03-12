Open in App
Watsonville, CA
See more from this location?
Insider

A California woman who didn't know how to swim stood on top of her submerged car for an hour before being rescued during flood

By Taylor Ardrey,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAYpJ_0lGKMqYI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NaDCp_0lGKMqYI00
Motorists maneuver a flooded roadway on March 10, 2023 in Strathmore, California.

David McNew/Getty Images

  • A woman was stranded on top of her submerged car during a dangerous California flood, officials said.
  • Lizbeth Hernandez was on top of her car for about an hour before officials rescued her.
  • The rescue comes amid an atmospheric river storm that prompted evacuations in the state.

An 18-year-old driver was stranded on top of her car for over an hour amid an atmospheric river storm that flooded California, according to a report.

Lizbeth Hernandez was rescued by local law enforcement in Watsonville, California on Friday after the floodwater pushed her car off the road, the Santa Cruz Sentinel reported . Officials said this resulted in her vehicle becoming submerged approximately 8 feet underwater, per the report.

The rescue comes in the midst of evacuations of residents in Santa Cruz County due to rivers rising, USA Today reported.

Prior to being rescued, two people who were near the area where Hernandez was stranded saw her pleading for help in the freezing waters, according to the report. Minutes later, deputies from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office were at the scene to save her.

Lt. Shon Leonetti told the outlet that Hernandez "was experiencing numbness in her lower extremities so we just kept talking to her and keeping her informed that help is coming and just trying to do our best to keep her focused."

Due to Hernandez not being able to swim, local water rescue officials had to assist her out of the moving water and give her medical treatment, the Sentinel reported. Per the outlet, she was brought to safety two hours after her car sunk.

"If it would have been much longer, she would have probably gone in and she doesn't swim so it would have been a bad result," Leonetti told the outlet.

Read the original article on Insider
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
21 miles of California's Highway 1 closed due to floods
Watsonville, CA3 days ago
An 81-year-old man trapped in a major California snowstorm for a week says he survived by eating snow and croissants he had in his car
Big Pine, CA7 days ago
‘Life-threatening’ flash floods devastate small California town
Springville, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
"Didn't know if I was going to make it out": Tuolumne County woman gives terrifying account of tornado
Jamestown, CA2 days ago
Hiker dies after he fell from cliff and was swept into ocean
West Covina, CA8 days ago
Woman, 18, stranded on submerged car for an hour as California flood water rose around her
Watsonville, CA4 days ago
Mark Wahlberg Sells Los Angeles Mansion at a Multi-Million Dollar Discount After Leaving California
Los Angeles, CA25 days ago
'Worst case scenario': Shocking images of flooding in Pajaro after levee bursts
Pajaro, CA3 days ago
California man dead after being mauled by four dogs, authorities say
Jurupa Valley, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy