Longtime artistic director of Children's Theater Company to step down

By Declan Desmond,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Js7Ge_0lGKMeCo00

Peter Brosius is the theater's longest-serving artistic director.

The Children's Theater Company (CTC) will soon bid farewell to the man who presided over some of its most defining moments — both artistic triumphs and scandals — during his long tenure.

Peter Brosius, CTC's artistic director since 1997, will be stepping down at the end of the 2023-24 season, on June 30, the theater announced in a news release.

The announcement notes his many accomplishments at the helm of the Minneapolis institution:

Brosius... has produced more than 187 productions, championed more than 70 new works from commission to fully developed works on the stage, served more than 5 million children and community members, founded innovative educational programming, and championed equity, diversity and inclusion efforts to eliminate barriers to participation for those underrepresented in theatre.

The CTC reached a number of new highs under his leadership, the theater says, including getting one of its plays — A Year with Frog and Toad — to Broadway, earning a Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre, doubling its annual budget from $6 to $13 million, and expanding its physical space with a $30 million upgrade.

Additionally, CTC was named the #1 children’s theatre by Time Magazine in 2003, and is the only theater in Minnesota to have a show nominated for three Tony Awards, the announcement notes.

But Brosius' tenure also saw intense fallout over John Clark Donahue, infamous former artistic director of CTC and convicted child sex abuser.

When his victims came forward with lawsuits for abuse that happened at the theater in the 1970s and '80s, CTC was heavily criticized for its response, and faced calls for a boycott over its treatment of one survivor .

A subsequent apology only served to stir more controversy , and after a series of protests and further legal actions, CTC ultimately paid an undisclosed settlement to six abuse survivors in August 2019.

Later that same year, MPR News asked Brosius about his handling of the sex abuse scandal. You can read his response right here.

“I have loved every moment of my time here," Brosius said in this week's announcement:

I couldn’t be prouder of this team and the work we do every day. It has been an honor and a privilege to be an advocate for young people, for their intelligence, their dignity, and their agency. I have been filled with endless joy and hope for the future by their enthusiasm and their optimism. I have had the great good fortune of working with brilliant artists who brought their whole hearts and talents to this work. The staff and board at CTC are all so deeply committed to our mission and to truly making a difference in the lives of our community. It has been a pleasure to work with my partners in leadership and most recently it has been a joy to move this theatre forward with (Managing Director) Kim Motes.

As for who will fill his shoes, CTC says it's hired a consulting company to conduct the search for the next artistic director — who will start work on July 1, 2024.

