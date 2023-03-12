What Roads Are Open and Closed This Week Around Doylestown?

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Here's a look at road closings and slowdowns you'll face in the Doylestown area for the week of March 12, 2023.

NEW THIS WEEK: In Doylestown Borough and Doylestown Township, U.S. 202/Doylestown Bypass will have a right lane closure between Route 313/Swamp Road and Route 611/Easton Road to evaluate pavement markings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The work is expected to go from March 14-March 16, 2023.

In Doylestown Borough, Main Street at the intersection of State Street/Business U.S. 202 will have lane shifts for work on signal pole construction and ADA curb cutouts between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The work is scheduled to go until April 28, 2023.

In Doylestown Township, Lower State Road between New Britain Road and Far View Road will have a lane restriction with flagging between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for a gas line installation. The work is scheduled to go until April 3, 2023.

In Doylestown Township, Lower State Road where it crosses over Mill Creek has a permanent lane closure on the bridge due to storm damage. Repairs have not been scheduled.

In New Britain Township, Barry Road between New Galena Road and Railroad Avenue will have a full closure with detour for a utility installation between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. The work is scheduled to through April 14, 2023.

In New Britain Township, County Line Road between West Butler Pike and Lexington Avenue will have a lane restriction between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The work is scheduled to go through March 31, 2023.

In New Britain Township, Doylestown Road will have a lane restriction between County Line Road and Meadow Glen Drive and between County Line Road and Schoolhouse Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The work is expected to go through March 31, 2023.

In New Britain Township, Hilltown Pike between Township Line Road and Route 309 will have a lane shift for overhead aerial distribution between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The work is scheduled to go through April 6, 2023.

In New Britain Township, New Galena Road will have a lane shift between Hilltown Pike and Barry Road and between Barry Road and Limekiln Pike from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The work is expected to go through March 31, 2023.

In New Britain Township, New Galena Road will have a lane shift between Trewington Road and Sellersville Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The work is expected to go through March 14, 2023.

In New Britain Township, West Butler Avenue will have a lane restriction between County Line Road and Schoolhouse Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The work is scheduled to last until March 31, 2023.

In Plumstead Township, Stump Road will have a lane closure between Tohickon Hill Road and Wismer Road for a pole installation from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The work is scheduled to go through April 20, 2023.

In Warrington Township, Route 611 North (Easton Road) will have a right lane closure between Bristol Road and Kelly Road between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for a pipe replacement. The work is scheduled to go through April 3, 2023.

In Warrington Township, County Line Road will be closed between Fairmount Avenue and Bradford Road for a bridge replacement. Eastbound traffic between Lower State Road and Route 611 is once again open, but westbound traffic from Route 611 to Lower State Road is expected to be detoured until sometime in 2026. The work is part of a larger plan making repairs to a 3.1-mile section of County Line Road from Kulp Road to Easton Road/Route 611.

For more road closures, see the PennDOT Website.

