Phillipsburg, NJ
Phillipsburg UEZ and Town Council Approve 2023 Projects

By Danielle DeGerolamo,

3 days ago

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Phillipsburg adopted a Renewal Agreement for a 2023 list of projects for the Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) at the March meeting through the Phillipsburg Chamber of Commerce at their February 21, 2023 meeting.

Mark your calendars for the events coming to Phillipsburg this year as the Chamber of Commerce, Urban Enterprise Zone, and Town of Phillipsburg plan to engage more community development in the town to cultivate enthusiasm, positive images for the region, improve the self-image and support existing businesses to result in both economic interest and community development. While visiting the events, explore a new business, and engage with the sponsors and residents in your community. These events are also an opportunity to learn more about how the Phillipsburg Urban Enterprise Zone area benefits anyone looking to InvestHERE through the South Main Street Alliance’s HERE campaign.

A list of projects submitted by the UEZ through a partnership with the Chamber consists of a plan to organize community events in downtown Phillipsburg to “continue to create enthusiasm, energy, increased pedestrian traffic, increased merchant participation and to promote community development to foster an environment for economic development” says the plan approved under Resolution 2023-47.

The Phillipsburg Area Chamber of Commerce (PACC), part of the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce (GLVCC), proposed a fee of $74,500 for 12 months to develop, promote and manage the events in the Town of Phillipsburg through the UEZ funding.

The project list includes the following planned events for 2023 such as:

Pork Roll Palooza
Music in the Park Summer Concert Series
Ole Towne Festival
Open Air Markets
Phillipsburg-Easton Halloween Parade
Philipsburg Tree Lighting and Santa Visit
Ribbon Cuttings/Grand Openings for Phillipsburg businesses
Cash mobs

The UEZ will be listed as a sponsor and receive all sponsorship benefits. The PACC will promote the events through local and regional media and leverage its media relationships for event exposure. The plans include working with Easton Main Street Initiatives and Easton area businesses to coordinate and promote the events on both sides of the river and providing similar services to Allentown, Bethlehem, Nazareth, Bath, Whitehall, and Emmaus in Pennsylvania. The Chamber plans to also collaborate with the Phillipsburg Downtown Association and provide management assistance to the organization, including marketing, email campaigns, social media, and the downtown Phillipsburg kiosks.

Additionally, the Chamber will submit applications to the Main Street Lehigh Valley Foundation to fund projects such as murals, trails, and welcome signage. The plan included a breakdown of project management, staff hours, the Phillipsburg Department of Public Works hours, marketing, advertising, and entertainment costs and supplies.

An Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) is a distressed area within a New Jersey municipality or group of cities that offer business and customer benefits to help stimulate local economic activity. Phillipsburg joined the UEZ in 1994 and is one of approximately 37 Zones in New Jersey.

A feature of the UEZ program includes Zone Assistance Funds (ZAF), flexible revenue sources for communities to use for economic development activities. Participating municipalities statewide use funding to remediate properties, build infrastructure, and support economic development project gap funding. Funding was stopped in 2011 when Governor Chris Christie suspended payments to the zones in favor of balancing the state’s budget. Acting Governor Sheila Oliver restored the funding after ten years of inactivity.

Read more about these upcoming events through TAPinto!

