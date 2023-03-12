Open in App
Alpine skiing-Odermatt claims second giant slalom title in Slovenia

By Reuters,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uu7hB_0lGKMLd700

March 12 (Reuters) - Marco Odermatt sealed his second consecutive giant slalom World Cup title when he took his second win in the event in two days down the Slovenian slopes of Kranjska Gora on Sunday.

The Swiss speedster also opened a unassailable 586-point lead at the top of the overall standings over second-placed Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway who did not participate in the races this weekend.

The season will wrap up with four events in Soldeu, Andorra, next week.

The 25-year-old Odermatt finished the race in two minutes 20.91 seconds, 0.32 seconds ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen from Norway. French skier Alexis Pinturault came in third.

"It’s a little bit different, I guess -– last year I was way more nervous," said Odermatt after the second title.

"This weekend was a little more calm, I already had a globe at home, and had a little advantage with the points, so it was a bit more relaxed."

Odermatt can break the overall point records next week as he only needs 175 to beat the greatest individual men’s season points of 2,000, set by Austrian Herman Maier in 2000.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

