NFL teams expect a hefty asking price for Jakobi Meyers contract in free agency

NFL teams went into the offseason knowing the talent pool of free agents was unusually thin. Headed into an open market without a true No. 1 receiver, New England Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers is poised to cash in this offseason.

Meyers, age 26, is viewed as the best wide receiver available in NFL free agency. It’s a massive turnaround for a 2019 undrafted free agent who began his NFL career as a role player in New England. Over time, though, Meyers blossomed into an excellent route runner.

Jakobi Meyers stats (2022): 67 receptions, 804 receiving yards, 38 first downs

Standing at 6-foot-2, Meyers is coming off his second consecutive season with at least 800 receiving yards and 30 first downs. While those statistics trail a majority of his peers, Meyers ranked 19th in yards per route run (2.18), 22nd in target separation (2.04 yards_ and finished 16th in slot snaps (333), per Player Profiler .

Not only is Meyers an excellent route runner, but he also uses his size and instincts to win a lot of contested catches over the middle. New England primarily used him in the slot, but his track record on the perimeter suggests he can be a more versatile player. Unsurprisingly, he is already generating significant interest and that comes with a high asking price.

An NFL executive told ESPN’s Mike Reiss that the expectation is signing Meyers will cost a contract with around a $15 million salary per season. Putting that into perspective, it’s in the same range as Allen Robinson ($15.5 million), Hunter Renfrow ($15.85 million) and Courtland Sutton ($15 million) in terms of AAV.

With the NFL salary cap skyrocketing in 2023 , it’s a reasonable price to pay for a No. 2 receiver. Meyers will step in immediately and be a safety net for a quarterback, getting first downs and helping sustain drives.

As Reiss notes, though, a $15 million AAV likely pushes Meyers out of the Patriots’ price range. With New England’s best offensive weapon likely departing in free agency, the team will be exploring both the trade and free-agent market for receivers.

