Harrisburg, PA
6abc Action News

1-on-1 with Joanna McClinton, Pennsylvania's first female Speaker of the House

3 days ago

6abc welcomed a bit of HERstory to the Inside Story set as Matt O'Donnell interviewed Pennsylvania Democratic Speaker of the House Rep. Joanna McClinton (D-191) .

McClinton is the first woman elected to the role and the second African American to lead.

The panel discussed McClinton's historic nomination and other issues in Harrisburg.

They also discussed in detail Governor Josh Shapiro's first budget address, and whether any of the Mayoral candidates distinguished themselves during the 6abc stream of the Center City Business Association's Mayoral Forum, and if Republican Doug Mastriano will make a run for Senate in 2024?

The Panel features David Dix, Mark Segal, Farah Jimenez and Dom Giordano.
